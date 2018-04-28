Όταν ο Κιμ συνάντησε τον Μουν. Η ιστορική επίσκεψη του Κιμ Γιονγκ Ουν στη Νότια Κορέα και η συνάντησή του με τον Μουν Τζε-ιν συνοδεύτηκε με μία κοινή δήλωση των ηγετών της Βόρειας και της Νότιας Κορέας που δεσμεύθηκαν για ειρήνη και αποπυρηνικοποίηση.

Μία έκβαση απροσδόκητα καλή, αν σκεφτεί κανείς ότι μόλις πριν από μερικούς μήνες οι δύο χώρες βρίσκονταν με το δάχτυλο στη σκανδάλη. Τώρα, όμως, ανοίγει ο δρόμος, ώστε η ανακωχή που υπάρχει στις δύο χώρες από το 1953 να μετατραπεί επιτέλους σε ειρήνη.

Η επίσκεψη του Κιμ, όμως, είχε πολλές χαρακτηριστικές στιγμές, που σίγουρα θα μείνουν στην ιστορία.

Αρχικά, η στιγμή που ο ηγέτης της Βόρειας Κορέας περνά τα σύνορα

This is the moment North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crossed the border into South Korea -- and other landmark moments from a historic summit between the two countries https://t.co/DxZDB0t7zp pic.twitter.com/ijjE3Co2RS — CNN International (@cnni) April 27, 2018

Η υπογραφή της συμφωνίας για λήξη του πολέμου

This is the moment Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong Un signed an agreement pledging to end the Korean War https://t.co/ohudyFfI8k pic.twitter.com/r4sBmxbVnZ — CNN International (@cnni) April 27, 2018

Η... καθιερωμένη δενδροφύτευση

Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in marked their historic summit with a ceremonial tree-planting ceremony in the demilitarized zone, using water and soil from both Koreas.



Latest updates on the Korean leaders' summit: https://t.co/sbNoJdYFRM pic.twitter.com/3LOfhTZkEg — CNN International (@cnni) April 27, 2018

Τετ α τετ μισής ώρας στην... εξοχή

Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong Un had a one-on-one chat for about half an hour as they strolled along a footbridge https://t.co/mA3faBquOH pic.twitter.com/sbPRdLRjUo — CNN International (@cnni) April 27, 2018

Οι σωματοφύλακες του Κιμ στο... τρέξιμο