Vanos S.A. supports green award fleet with special discounts

VANOS S.A., a major supplier of products and services for the marine and general industry, launches discounts for Green Award members to promote safety.

VANOS S.A., one of the top leading suppliers of nautical charts and publications and a renowned supplier of products and services for the maritime industry, announced its next step towards assisting the industry with improvement of quality. The company has become a Green Award incentive provider. Established almost a century ago, VANOS S.A. represents innovated products that protect and guarantee the safety of seafarers.

Green Award certification scheme makes it possible for the maritime industry stakeholders to easily identify and support ships that are extra safe, green and sustainable. The scheme is voluntary and unites ship managers/owners with charterers, ports, maritime organisations and suppliers devoted to the better future of the shipping industry. What all parties have in common is their striving for excellence.

On 26 of April, 2017, VANOS S.A. was officially welcomed by Capt Dimitrios Mattheou, Green Award Chairman, to the scheme. Mrs. Katerina Vanos, President of VANOS S.A. accepted a Green Award plaque on behalf of VANOS. For Green Award certificate holders this new cooperation means a 15% discount in EURO currency pricelist (€) on provisions and general supplies, a 34% discount in EURO currency pricelist (€) on paper nautical charts and publications, and up to 32% discount in USD ($) and GBP (£) currency pricelist on selected e-charts services and digital products.

Welcoming VANOS to Green Award, Green Award Chairman said: “VANOS Company involvement with shipping activities, through supplies and services, goes back to 80 years of successful and guaranteed outcome. From charts and publications’ provision to several marine and industrial products and to provisions and bonded stores, VANOS has been established among the leaders in the market, a position that has been achieved due to Company’s continuous efforts and investment in research, training, experienced and qualified personnel, leading to quality services.

Certified by Quality Management Systems ISO 9001 and Food Safety Management Systems ISO 22000, the time has come for VANOS SA to join forces with GREEN AWARD, rendering its services towards environmental sustainability, preservation of the living and working environment and the health of all involved in the shipping business.”

Mrs. Katerina Vanos commented: “Honored by officially being welcomed into the Green Award community and sincerely thanking Capt. Dimitrios Mattheou, we shall continue our involvement in the industry with the same commitment, respect and dignity towards the environment and all stakeholders in the maritime industry, as it is our tradition.

What we all embrace in VANOS S.A. is that for us, your business is not just business, it’s personal, it’s family business.”