Η Επιτροπή Υπουργών του Συμβουλίου Ευρώπης, αρμόδια για την επίβλεψη της ορθής εκτέλεσης των αποφάσεων του ΕΔΑΔ από τα κράτη-μέλη, ολοκληρώνοντας τις εργασίες της σήμερα, αποφάσισε να μεταθέσει, για την προσεχή της συνεδρίαση την εξέταση της συμπεριφοράς της Ελλάδος, στην μη εφαρμογή της τελεσίδικης καταδίκης από το Δικαστήριο Ανθρωπίνων Δικαιωμάτων, για την αναγνώριση της Μουσουλμανικής Ενωσης Θράκης, ως «τουρκικής».(Υπόθεση Μπεκίρ Ούστ και άλλοι κατά Ελλάδος)

Όπως προκύπτει από την απόφαση, η Επιτροπή έλαβε σοβαρά υπόψη της τις διαβεβαιώσεις που δόθηκαν από την ελληνική πλευρά, ότι εγκρίθηκε Νόμος που επιτρέπει στους αιτούντες την επανάληψη της διαδικασίας, για εγγραφή τους στις οικείες ενώσεις.

Με την απόφαση της, όμως, η Επιτροπή, θέτει, εμμέσως πλην σαφώς, «υπό επιτροπεία» την ελληνική κυβέρνηση, αφού

Υποχρεώνει τις ελληνικές αρχές, να την ενημερώνουν τακτικά σχετικά με τις αποφάσεις που πρέπει να ληφθούν από τα εθνικά δικαστήρια στο πλαίσιο της επανάληψης των διαδικασιών στις υποθέσεις αυτές ή με το γεγονός ότι οι αιτούντες δεν υπέβαλαν αίτηση επανάληψης εντός της προθεσμίας, όριο που θέτει η νέα νομοθεσία. Τις υποχρεώνει ακόμη να παράσχουν περαιτέρω πληροφορίες σχετικά με την ενδεχόμενη αλλαγή της νομολογίας των εθνικών δικαστηρίων σχετικά με την εγγραφή ενώσεων στη Θράκη μετά την έκδοση του προαναφερθέντος νόμου.

Τέλος, στην απόφαση της η Επιτροπή εκφράζει τη λύπη της, για το γεγονός ότι, η καταχώριση μιας ένωσης απορρίφθηκε πρόσφατα με παρόμοιους λόγους όπως στην παρούσα περίπτωση και κάλεσε τις αρχές να παράσχουν πληροφορίες σχετικά με το αποτέλεσμα της εκκρεμούσας διαδικασίας ενώπιον του Ανωτάτου Δικαστηρίου .

Ακολουθεί όλη η απόφαση της Επιτροπής στα αγγλικά:

H46-10 Bekir-Ousta and Others group v. Greece (Application No. 35151/05)

Supervision of the execution of the European Court’s judgments

Decisions

The Deputies

As regards individual measures

1. welcomed the adoption of the law allowing the reopening of the proceedings in the applicants’ cases;

2. bearing in mind that the applicants may request the reopening of proceedings following the adoption of this law, invited the authorities to take the necessary measures to ensure that the relevant case law of the European Court, in particular the judgments in these cases, as well as the present decision of the Committee, are disseminated to all competent courts of all levels in line with the Committee of Ministers’ Recommendation Rec(2002)13 (on the publication and dissemination in the member states of the text of the European Convention on Human Rights and of the case-law of the European Court of Human Rights);

3. invited further the authorities to keep the Committee regularly informed either of the decisions to be taken by domestic courts in the context of the reopened proceedings in these cases or of the fact that no reopening request has been filed by the applicants within the time-limit set by the new legislation;

As regards general measures

4. noted with regret that the registration of an association has recently been rejected on similar grounds as in the present group of cases and invited the authorities to provide information on the outcome of the pending proceedings before the Supreme Court;

5. invited the authorities to provide further information on the possible change in the domestic courts’ case law concerning registration of associations in Thrace following the adoption of the above-mentioned law;

6. decided to resume consideration of these cases once the Committee has been informed either that a decision has been delivered in the reopened proceedings under the above-mentioned law or that the time-limit for filing a reopening request has elapsed and that no such request has been filed by the applicants.

Νίκος Ρούσσης-Στρασβούργο