On 12 February 2018, the Greek Parliament appointed a committee of inquiry into the ‘Novartis’ affair. This affair, which was brought to light by the FBI, allegedly involves the former conservative Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, the current governor of the Greek Central Bank, Yannis Stournaras, and the current European Commissioner for Migration, Dimitris Avramopoulos, who was the Greek Health Minister between 2006 and 2009.

According to the press, those involved allegedly received financial inducements in exchange for favourable tariff conditions between 2006 and 2015. According to the French magazine Le Point (17 February 2018), State losses amount to EUR 23 billion, which includes EUR 3 billion involving Novartis specifically.

This would have been occurring at the same time as the difficult period of austerity measures in Greece. As mentioned by the European media platform Euractiv (28 February 2018), the Vice-President of the Association of European Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Konstantinos Michalos, feared a ‘social uprising’ as a result of the public feeling in Greece towards these revelations.

Novartis has been sanctioned for similar offences in China, the USA and South Korea. Does the Commission intend to appoint a committee of inquiry or properly support the Greek inquiry, particularly as the name of the Commissioner, Dimitris Avramopoulos, has appeared in the press in connection with this affair?