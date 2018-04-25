Δυστυχώς για το ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ και τα ιντερνετικά σάιτ που αναπαρήγαγαν την είδηση που δημοσίευσε ότι υπήρξε «Δήλωση του Συμβουλίου της Ευρώπης για άμεση απελευθέρωση των δύο Ελλήνων στρατιωτικών», τέτοια δήλωση δεν υπήρξε.

Όπως πριν ανέφερε σε ρεπορτάζ του από το Στρασβούργο ο υπογράφων, μ’ ένα κείμενο, που μέσω του Γραφείου Τύπου της ΜΕΑ Στρασβούργου, διανεμήθηκε σε «επιλεγμένους» παραλήπτες στην Ελλάδα, η ελληνική αντιπροσωπεία στην Κοινοβουλευτική Συνέλευση του Συμβουλίου της Ευρώπης (PACE), έκανε γνωστό πως υπάρχει γραπτή δήλωση με την οποία ζητείται να απελευθερωθούν άμεσα οι δύο Έλληνες στρατιωτικοί και να τηρηθούν τα ανθρώπινα δικαιώματα και το κράτος δικαίου.

Η γραπτή αυτή δήλωση της ελληνικής κοινοβουλευτικής αντιπροσωπείας στη Συνέλευση του Συμβουλίου της Ευρώπης, μετουσιώθηκε, για λόγους εντυπωσιασμού και εσωτερικής κατανάλωσης, ως δήλωση του Συμβουλίου της Ευρώπης (sic)!

Στην συνέχεια του ρεπορτάζ, το γεγονός ότι δεν υπήρξε ποτέ κάποια δήλωση από το Συμβούλιο της Ευρώπης ή την Κοινοβουλευτική του Συνέλευση, επιβεβαίωσαν και οι υπηρεσίες Τύπου του Οργανισμού, που σε σχετικό αίτημα του υπογράφοντος δήλωσαν ευθαρσώς ότι:

This is a “written declaration” – which is NOT a declaration by the Assembly, following a debate and a vote, but simply a declaration issued by a number of PACE members, however many decide to sign it (in this case, 50 members)

Δεν υπήρξε, δηλαδή, κάποια δήλωση από την Συνέλευση του Συμβουλίου της Ευρώπης, για την απελευθέρωση των δύο ελλήνων στρατιωτικών που κρατούνται στην Τουρκία, ως συνέχεια κάποιου ντιμπέϊτ ή ενός ψηφισθέντος από την Συνέλευση κειμένου αλλά μία απλή δήλωση, που υπογράφεται από 50 μόνον βουλευτές-μέλη της Συνέλευσης.

Και για του λόγου το αληθές, οι υπηρεσίες Τύπου του Συμβουλίου της Ευρώπης, απέστειλαν και το κείμενο αυτής της δήλωσης και τις υπογραφές εκείνων που το υποστηρίζουν και είναι βέβαια χωρίς σημασία.

The case of two Greek soldiers detained in Turkey: human rights and the rule of law must be upheld

Signatories: Ms Ioanneta KAVVADIA, Greece, UEL ; Mr Werner AMON, Austria, EPP/CD ; Ms Athanasia ANAGNOSTOPOULOU, Greece, UEL ; Lord Donald ANDERSON, United Kingdom, SOC ; Ms Theodora BAKOYANNIS, Greece, EPP/CD ; Ms Sybille BENNING, Germany, EPP/CD ;Mr Peter BEYER, Germany, EPP/CD ; Ms Rósa Björk BRYNJÓLFSDÓTTIR, Iceland, UEL ; Ms Klotilda BUSHKA, Albania, SOC ; Ms Anastasia CHRISTODOULOPOULOU, Greece, UEL ; Ms Milena DAMYANOVA, Bulgaria, EPP/CD ; Mr Constantinos EFSTATHIOU, Cyprus, SOC ; Mr Bernard FOURNIER, France, EPP/CD ; Mr Pierre-Alain FRIDEZ, Switzerland, SOC ; Mr Paul GAVAN, Ireland, UEL ; Ms Miren Edurne GORROTXATEGUI, Spain, UEL ; Mr Jürgen HARDT, Germany, EPP/CD ; Mr Frank HEINRICH, Germany, EPP/CD ; Mr Andrej HUNKO, Germany, UEL ; Mr Valeri JABLIANOV, Bulgaria, SOC ; Ms Lotta JOHNSSON FORNARVE, Sweden, UEL ; Ms Liana KANELLI, Greece, UEL ;Ms Nina KASIMATI, Greece, UEL ; Ms Colette KELLEHER, Ireland, SOC ; Mr Attila KORODI, Romania, EPP/CD ; Mr Tiny KOX, Netherlands, UEL ; Mr Ertuğrul KÜRKÇÜ, Turkey, UEL ; Ms Stella KYRIAKIDES, Cyprus, EPP/CD ; Mr George LOUCAIDES, Cyprus, UEL ; Mr Georgios MAVROTAS, Greece, SOC ; Mr Evangelos MEIMARAKIS, Greece, EPP/CD ; Mr Andreas NICK, Germany, EPP/CD ; Ms Ria OOMEN-RUIJTEN, Netherlands, EPP/CD ; Mr Henk OVERBEEK, Netherlands, UEL ; Mr Hişyar ÖZSOY, Turkey, UEL ; Mr Aleksander POCIEJ, Poland, EPP/CD ; Ms Bérengère POLETTI, France, EPP/CD ; Mr Georgios PSYCHOGIOS, Greece, UEL ; Ms Ulla SANDBÆK, Denmark, UEL ; Mr Stefan SCHENNACH, Austria, SOC ; Ms Ingjerd SCHOU, Norway, EPP/CD ; Mr Vetle Wang SOLEIM, Norway, EPP/CD ; Ms Inna ŞUPAC, Republic of Moldova, UEL ; Mr Manuel TORNARE, Switzerland, SOC ; Lord Don TOUHIG, United Kingdom, SOC ; Mr Konstantinos TZAVARAS, Greece, EPP/CD ; Mr Miltiadis VARVITSIOTIS, Greece, EPP/CD ; Mr Evangelos VENIZELOS, Greece, SOC ; Mr Nikolaj VILLUMSEN, Denmark, UEL ; Mr Martin WHITFIELD, United Kingdom, SOC

This written declaration commits only those who have signed it.

On 1 March 2018, two Greek military personnel, Lt. Angelos Mitretodis and Sgt. Dimitris Kouklatzis, were arrested by the Turkish authorities, allegedly having strayed across the border. The two soldiers have stated that they lost their way in bad weather, while on routine patrol along the Greek-Turkish land border. Despite calls from European Union and NATO officials for the soldiers' release and the Greek Government's efforts to secure their return, the two have now been held for almost two months, without charges being brought against them.

Whereas, Article 5.2 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) states that "Everyone who is arrested shall be informed promptly, in a language which he understands, of the reasons for his arrest and of any charge against him".

Therefore, the undersigned members of the Parliamentary Assembly call upon the Turkish authorities to swiftly conclude the judicial process and immediately release the two Greek soldiers. We further call upon the Turkish authorities to scrupulously follow legal proceedings and fully respect the human rights and legal guarantees enshrined in international law, including the ECHR. Furthermore, we call upon the institutions and member States of the Council of Europe to show solidarity to Greece in this matter.

Το ερώτημα είναι, για ποιο λόγο έγινε αυτή η παραποίηση;

Νίκος Ρούσσης - Στρασβούργο