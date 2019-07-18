FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

18 July 2019

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the “Company”)

Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”)

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each (“Shares”) in the Company on 17 July 2019 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan (“ESPP”). The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 17 July 2019 are also set out below.

PDMR Number of Shares acquired by the PDMRs under the ESPP Number of Shares acquired by the Company on behalf of the PDMRs under the ESPP Share price ZORAN BOGDANOVIC 152.677 64.263 £ 27.4181 ALAIN LAURENT BROUHARD 34.464 35.653 £ 27.4181 JAN GUSTAVSSON 93.152 40.477 £ 27.4181 MINAS AGELIDIS 28.989 23.586 £ 27.4181 MARCEL MARTIN 56.785 - £ 27.4181 MICHALIS IMELLOS 44.428 45.061 £ 27.4181 SANDA PAREZANOVIC 31.807 32.131 £ 27.4181 PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI 61.427 - £ 27.4181 NIKOLAOS KALAITZIDAKIS 30.646 29.99 £ 27.4181 VITALIY NOVIKOV 41.829 25.799 £ 27.4181 GEORGIOS POLYMENAKOS 27.028 22.933 £ 27.4181 ALEKSANDER RUZEVIC 27.028 - £ 27.4181

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found attached.