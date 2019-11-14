Coca-Cola HBC Finance B.V.

(a private limited liability company incorporated in the Netherlands)

Guaranteed by:

Coca-Cola HBC AG

(a company incorporated with limited liability in Switzerland)

Launch of Issue of Notes



Zug, Switzerland and Amsterdam, The Netherlands– 14 November 2019 – Coca-Cola HBC AG ("Coca-Cola HBC") and Coca-Cola HBC Finance B.V. (the "Issuer") today announce the launch of a Euro denominated 10-year fixed-rate issue of Notes (the "Notes"), to be issued by the Issuer under its EUR 5 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme, subject to market conditions.

The Notes will be guaranteed by Coca-Cola HBC.

This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus dated 24 April 2019, as supplemented by the base prospectus supplements dated 2 May 2019, 8 October 2019 and 13 November 2019 (together, the "Base Prospectus") which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of Article 5.4 of Directive 2003/71/EC (as amended or superseded).

Application will be made for the Notes to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange plc.

