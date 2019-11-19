FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

19 November 2019

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the "Company")

Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each ("Shares") in the Company on 18 November 2019 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan ("ESPP"). The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 18 November 2019 are also set out below.

PDMR Number of Shares acquired by the PDMRs under the ESPP Number of Shares acquired by the Company on behalf of the PDMRs under the ESPP Share price ZORAN BOGDANOVIC 158.142 67.211 £ 24.50778 JAN GUSTAVSSON 96.487 42.334 £ 24.50778 MINAS AGELIDIS 30.027 24.022 £ 24.50778 MARCEL MARTIN 59.941 - £ 24.50778 MICHALIS IMELLOS 46.018 47.128 £ 24.50778 SANDA PAREZANOVIC 32.944 33.605 £ 24.50778 PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI 64.840 - £ 24.50778 NIKOLAOS KALAITZIDAKIS 31.743 31.365 £ 24.50778 VITALIY NOVIKOV 122.270 27.233 £ 24.50778 MATTHIEU SEGUIN 69.163 21.886 £ 24.50778 ALEKSANDER RUZEVIC 28.530 27.233 £ 24.50778 SEAN O'NEILL 25.738 - £ 24.50778

The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found attached.

