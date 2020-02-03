Coca-Cola HBC AG

Issue of equity and total voting rights

Zug, Switzerland – 3 February 2020 –Coca-Cola HBC AG ("Coca-Cola HBC") today announces in respect of the month ended 31 January 2020, the issue of 109,584 shares of CHF 6.70 each fully paid ("Ordinary Shares"), following the exercise of options granted under Coca-Cola HBC's share option plan.

Such Ordinary Shares were also admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities under Coca-Cola HBC's block listing facility. Following this issue, Coca-Cola HBC has the ability to admit a further 26,858,952 Ordinary Shares under its block listing facility.

As at 3 February 2020, Coca-Cola HBC's issued share capital consisted of 370,039,741 Ordinary Shares, of which 3,228,098 Ordinary shares are held by Coca-Cola HBC AG and 3,430,135 shares are held by its subsidiary, Coca-Cola HBC Services MEPE, in treasury. Accordingly, as at 3 February 2020, the total number of voting rights in Coca-Cola HBC is 363,381,508 for the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority ("DTRs").

Shareholders may use the above total voting rights figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of Coca-Cola HBC under the DTRs.

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.1.

About Coca‑Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC is a leading bottler of The Coca-Cola Company with an annual sales volume of more than 2 billion unit cases. It has a broad geographic footprint with operations in 28 countries serving a population of more than 600 million people. Coca-Cola HBC offers a diverse range of primarily non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in the sparkling, juice, water, sport, energy, plant based beverages and ready-to-drink tea and coffee categories. Coca-Cola HBC is committed to promoting sustainable development in order to create value for its business and for society. This includes providing products that meet the beverage needs of consumers, fostering an open and inclusive work environment, conducting its business in ways that protect and preserve the environment and contribute to the

socio-economic development of the local communities. Coca-Cola HBC is ranked among the top sustainability performers in ESG benchmarks such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, CDP, MSCI ESG and FTSE4Good, among others.

Coca-Cola HBC has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: CCH) and its shares are listed on the Athens Exchange (ATHEX: EEE). For more information, please visit http://www.coca-colahellenic.com.