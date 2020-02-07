Coca-Cola HBC AG

NEW TIME for the conference call invitation for investors and analysts

2019 full-year results on Thursday, 13 February 2020

Zug, Switzerland –7 February2020 –Coca-Cola HBC AG (Coca‑Cola HBC) today announces that it will release its 2019 full-year results ended 31 December 2019 on Thursday, 13 February 2020 at 7:00 am London Time. The press release will be available as of that time on the company website: http://www.coca-colahellenic.com

Please note a NEW TIME for our conference call with investors and analysts. To accommodate a busy reporting day for the beverages industry on 13 February, we have decided to host our analyst call 30 minutes later than usual, at 9:30am UK.

Coca-Cola HBC's management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Thursday, 13 February 2020 at 9:30 am London Time.

To join the call, participants should dial one of the following numbers and quote ‘Coca‑Cola Hellenic'approximately 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

UK participants – toll free 0808 109 0700 US participants – toll free 1 866 966 5335 Greek participants – toll free 00800 1273 78 Swiss participants – toll free 0800 800 038 Standard international +44 20 3003 2666

The conference call, which will include management's remarks followed by a question and answer session, will last approximately one hour.

Participants can log on to http://coca-colahellenic.com/en/investors/ for a live audio webcast of the conference call.

A recording of the call and its transcript will be made available on the Company website following the conference call at http://coca-colahellenic.com/en/investors/financial-results-and-presentations/

Enquiries Coca‑Cola HBC Group Joanna Kennedy Investor Relations Director Tel: +44 20 37 444 230 Αυτή η διεύθυνση ηλεκτρονικού ταχυδρομείου προστατεύεται από κακόβουλη χρήση. Χρειάζεται να ενεργοποιήσετε την Javascript για να τη δείτε. Carla Fabiano Investor Relations Manager Tel: +44 20 37 444 231 Αυτή η διεύθυνση ηλεκτρονικού ταχυδρομείου προστατεύεται από κακόβουλη χρήση. Χρειάζεται να ενεργοποιήσετε την Javascript για να τη δείτε. David Hart Group External Communication Director Tel: +41 41 726 0143 Αυτή η διεύθυνση ηλεκτρονικού ταχυδρομείου προστατεύεται από κακόβουλη χρήση. Χρειάζεται να ενεργοποιήσετε την Javascript για να τη δείτε. International media contact: Teneo Rob Morgan Tom Davies Tel: +44 7557 413 275 Αυτή η διεύθυνση ηλεκτρονικού ταχυδρομείου προστατεύεται από κακόβουλη χρήση. Χρειάζεται να ενεργοποιήσετε την Javascript για να τη δείτε. Αυτή η διεύθυνση ηλεκτρονικού ταχυδρομείου προστατεύεται από κακόβουλη χρήση. Χρειάζεται να ενεργοποιήσετε την Javascript για να τη δείτε. Greek media contact: V+O Communications Argyro Oikonomou Tel: +30 211 7501219 Αυτή η διεύθυνση ηλεκτρονικού ταχυδρομείου προστατεύεται από κακόβουλη χρήση. Χρειάζεται να ενεργοποιήσετε την Javascript για να τη δείτε.

