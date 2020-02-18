18 February 2020

Coca-Cola HBC AG (the “Company”)

Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”)

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each (“Shares”) in the Company on 17 February 2020 through their participation in the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan (“ESPP”). The Company has been also contributing to the ESPP according to the rules and the respective acquisitions by the Company of Shares on behalf of the PDMRs on 17 February 2020 are also set out below.

PDMR Number of Shares acquired by the PDMRs under the ESPP Number of Shares acquired by the Company on behalf of the PDMRs under the ESPP Share price ZORAN BOGDANOVIC 135.462 57.139 £ 28.53178 JAN GUSTAVSSON 82.649 35.990 £ 28.53178 MINAS AGELIDIS 25.721 20.577 £ 28.53178 MARCEL MARTIN 49.674 - £ 28.53178 MICHALIS IMELLOS 39.419 40.066 £ 28.53178 SANDA PAREZANOVIC 28.219 28.570 £ 28.53178 PANAGIOTA KALOGERAKI 53.734 - £ 28.53178 NIKOLAOS KALAITZIDAKIS 45.317 26.665 £ 28.53178 VITALIY NOVIKOV 101.328 22.569 £ 28.53178 MATTHIEU SEGUIN 57.317 18.137 £ 28.53178 ALEKSANDER RUZEVIC 23.643 22.569 £ 28.53178 SEAN O'NEILL 22.046 - £ 28.53178



The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR and for the Company's contributions can be found attached.



This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

Jan Gustavsson

General Counsel and Company Secretary

+41 (0) 41 726 01 37