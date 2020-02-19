19 February 2020
Coca-Cola HBC AG (the “Company”)
Notification of transactions byPersons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs')
The Company has been notified that the following PDMR exercised share options and sold corresponding ordinary shares of CHF 6.70 each in the Company on 18 February 2020.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
JAN GUSTAVSSON
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY SECRETARY
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300EFP3TNG7JGVE49
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
COCA-COLA HBC AG ORDINARY SHARES OF CHF 6.70 EACH (“SHARES”)
CH0198251305
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
DUE TO UPCOMING EXPIRATION, EXERCISE OF 7,333 SHARE OPTIONS AT THE STRIKE PRICE OF GBP 15.50 AND SUBSEQUENT SALE OF SHARES AT GBP 28.514031 PER SHARE, RESULTING IN THE NET AMOUNT OF APPROX GBP 94,752
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2020-02-18
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information please contact:
Jan Gustavsson
General Counsel and Company Secretary
+41 (0) 41 726 01 37