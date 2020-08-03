Κομισιόν: Σοβαρός ο αντίκτυπος του Covid-19 στην επισιτιστική ασφάλεια!

On 21 April 2020, the World Food Programme published its annual Global Report on Food Crisis. The report provides some alarming data. Specifically, it estimates that in 2019 as many as 135 million people globally faced acute hunger, which is an increase of almost 22% compared to the data for 2018. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 disease pandemic, that number could rise to 250 million in 2020, mainly due to food supply difficulties. Of particular concern is the fact that the data mostly relate to areas in the European Union's neighbourhood, namely Africa and the Middle East. In addition, several specialised UN agencies have warned of an increased risk of food shortages in the world due to the impact of the pandemic on world trade and supply chains. In the light of this: 1. What action is the Commission taking internationally to ensure that food supply difficulties in third countries do not lead to an increase in the numbers of people exposed to acute hunger? 2. Could food supply problems in third countries lead to an increase in attempts to enter the European Union illegally? 3. Does the Commission expect that the impact of the pandemic on world trade could have a negative impact on the availability of food products in the EU? Νίκος Ρούσσης - Στρασβούργο