Ανακοινώθηκαν σήμερα (8/2) οι υποψηφιότητες για τα 94α βραβεία Όσκαρ, τα οποία περιελάμβαναν ταινίες από ένα ευρύ φάσμα ειδών.

Το «Power of the Dog» πρωταγωνιστεί με 12 υποψηφιότητες. Μάλιστα, η σκηνοθέτης της συγκεκριμένης ταινίας, Jane Campion, έγραψε ιστορία καθώς έγινε η πρώτη γυναίκα που προτάθηκε περισσότερες από μία φορές για την καλύτερη σκηνοθεσία.

Νέο ρεκόρ σημείωσε και ο υποψήφιος για σκηνοθεσία Steven Spielberg. Ως παραγωγός του «West Side Story», το οποίο κέρδισε συνολικά επτά υποψηφιότητες, ο Spielberg έχει δημιουργήσει μέχρι στιγμής 11 ταινίες που είναι υποψήφιες για καλύτερη ταινία, που αποτελεί νέο ρεκόρ για τα Όσκαρ.

Η απονομή των βραβείων Όσκαρ θα πραγματοποιηθεί την Κυριακή 27 Μαρτίου.

Αναλυτικά η λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες:

Καλύτερη Ταινία

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Don't Look Up"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Judi Dench, "Belfast"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"

J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Καλύτερη Διεθνής Ταινία

"Drive My Car"

"Flee"

"The Hand of God"

"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"

"The Worst Person in the World"

Καλύτερο ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους

"Audible"

"Lead Me Home"

"The Queen of Basketball"

"Three Songs for Benazir"

"When We Were Bullies"

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ

"Ascension"

"Attica"

"Flee"

"Summer of Soul"

"Riding with Fire"

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι

"King Richard"

"Encanto"

"Belfast"

"No Time to Die"

"Four Good Days"

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

"Encanto"

"Flee"

"Luca"

"The Mitchells vs. The Machine"

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

"CODA"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"The Lost Daughter"

"The Power of the Dog"

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

"Belfast"

"Don't Look Up"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"The Worst Person in the World"

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom!"

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Penelope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

Σκηνοθεσία

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

Καλύτερη Καλλιτεχνική Διεύθυνση

"Dune"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"The Tragedy of Macbeth"

"West Side Story"

Κινηματογραφία

"Dune"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"The Tragedy of Macbeth"

"West Side Story"

Καλύτερα Κοστούμια

"Cruella"

"Cyrano"

"Dune"

"Nightmare Alley"

"Westside Story"

Καλύτερος Ήχος

"Belfast"

"Dune"

"No Time to Die"

"The Power of the Dog"

"Westside Story"

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μικρού Μήκους

"Affairs of the Art"

"Bestia"

"Boxballet"

"Robin Robin"

"The Windshield Wiper"

Καλύτερη Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους

"Ala Kachuu — Take and Run"

"The Dress"

"The Long Goodbye"

"On My Mind"

"Please Hold"

Καλύτερη Μουσική

"Don't Look Up"

"Dune"

"Encanto"

"Parallel Mothers"

"The Power of the Dog"

Οπτικά Εφέ

"Dune"

"Free Guy"

"No Time to Die"

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

"Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Καλύτερο Μοντάζ

"Don't Look Up"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"The Power of the Dog"

"Tick, Tick... Boom!"

Καλύτερο Μακιγιάζ/Κομμώσεις

"Coming 2 America"

"Cruella"

"Dune"

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

"House of Gucci"