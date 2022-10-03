Άμεση ήταν η απάντηση του υπουργού Ναυτιλίας και Νησιωτικής Πολιτικής, Γιάννη Πλακιωτάκη, μετά τις δηλώσεις του Ομέρ Τσελίκ, ο οποίος τόνισε μεταξύ άλλων ότι «μπροστά στα μάτια της ΕΕ, η Ελλάδα σκοτώνει ανθρώπους, μετανάστες, γυναίκες, παιδιά στο Αιγαίο».

Με αφορμή τις δηλώσεις του εκπροσώπου του τουρκικού κυβερνώντος κόμματος ΑΚΡ, ο κ. Πλακιωτάκης σε δήλωσή του τονίζει τα εξής:

"Ο εκπρόσωπος του τουρκικού κυβερνώντος Κόμματος ΑΚΡ γνωρίζει καλά ότι η πραγματικότητα είναι ακριβώς αντίθετη από αυτά που δηλώνει. Η Ελλάδα σώζει χιλιάδες ζωές στο Αιγαίο. Ζωές που θέτουν σε κίνδυνο τα κυκλώματα διακινητών που η Τουρκία αφήνει να δρουν ανενόχλητα".

STATEMENT BY IOANNIS PLAKIOTAKIS ON THE RESCUE OF PEOPLE IN THE AEGEAN

On the occasion of the statements of the representative of the ruling AKP party Omer Celik, the Minister of Maritime Affairs & Insular Policy Ioannis Plakiotakis in a statement stresses the following:

"The representative of the Turkish ruling AKP party is well aware that the reality is exactly the opposite of what he states. Greece is saving thousands of lives in the Aegean. Lives endangered by the smuggling rings that Turkey allows to operate unhindered".