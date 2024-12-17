Ακολουθήστε το reporter.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Ακόμα θα βρουν την μεγαλύτερη Χριστουγεννιάτικη Αγορά !
Και φυσικά θα απολαύσουν παραδοσιακές λιχουδιές, φαγητό ,ζεστό κρασί
και ζωντανή μουσική!
Πρόκειται για Ένα Mega-Event που θα διαρκέσει από τις 14/12/24 έως τις 7/1/25, και ώρες 10π.μ.-10 μμ.
Με δωρεάν είσοδο.
To Κτήμα Φιξ, βρίσκεται στην Λεωφόρο Ηρακλείου 524!
Είσοδος και από την οδό Αγίου Λουκά.