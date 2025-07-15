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Emmys 2025: Σάρωσαν στις υποψηφιότητες Severance, Penguin και White Lotus
Magazino
18:59 - 15 Ιουλ 2025

Emmys 2025: Σάρωσαν στις υποψηφιότητες Severance, Penguin και White Lotus

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To Severance είναι η σειρά με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες στα φετινά βραβεία Emmy. Είναι υποψήφιο για 27 συνολικά βραβεία και ακολουθεί το Penguin με 24 υποψηφιότητες.

Οι υποψηφιότητες για τις καλύτερες σειρές είναι:

Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus

Τα Emmy θα απονεμηθούν στις 14 Σεπτεμβρίου.

Αναλυτικά η λίστα με όλες οι υποψηφιότητες

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Best Limited or Anthology Series
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin

Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus

Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors

Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

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