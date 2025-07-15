Emmys 2025: Σάρωσαν στις υποψηφιότητες Severance, Penguin και White Lotus

To Severance είναι η σειρά με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες στα φετινά βραβεία Emmy. Είναι υποψήφιο για 27 συνολικά βραβεία και ακολουθεί το Penguin με 24 υποψηφιότητες.

Οι υποψηφιότητες για τις καλύτερες σειρές είναι:

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Τα Emmy θα απονεμηθούν στις 14 Σεπτεμβρίου.

Αναλυτικά η λίστα με όλες οι υποψηφιότητες

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear