Η λίστα με τους νικητές στις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2026

Η ταινία «One Battle After Another» απέσπασε τα περισσότερα βραβεία στις Χρυσές Σφαίρες την Κυριακή. Το επαναστατικό θρίλερ του Πολ Τόμας Άντερσον ηγήθηκε στις κατηγορίες ταινιών με τέσσερα βραβεία, ενώ η μίνι σειρά «Adolescence» κυριάρχησε στο τηλεοπτικό μέρος της μετάδοσης με τέσσερις δικές της νίκες. Οι ταινίες «Hamnet», «The Secret Agent», «Sinners», «The Pitt» και «The Studio» είχαν επίσης μία καλή βραδιά.

Ακολουθεί η πλήρης λίστα των νικητών:

Καλύτερη Ταινία- δράμα

Frankenstein (Netflix)

Hamnet (Focus Features)

It Was Just An Accident (Neon)

The Secret Agent (Neon)

Sentimental Value (Neon)

Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

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Καλύτερη Ταινία – μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία

Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)

Bugonia (Focus Features)

Marty Supreme (A24)

No Other Choice (Neon)

Nouvelle Vague (Netflix)

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)

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Kαλύτερη Ταινία – Κινούμενα Σχέδια

Arco (Neon)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle (Aniplex, Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Kpop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain (Gkids)

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Κινηματογραφικό και εμπορικό επίτευγμα

Avatar: Fire And Ash (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

F1 (Apple Original Films)

Kpop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)

Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Weapons (Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema)

Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Καλύτερη μη αγγλόφωνη ταινία

It Was Just An Accident (Neon) – France

No Other Choice (Neon) – South Korea

The Secret Agent (Neon) – Brazil

Sentimental Value (Neon) – Norway

Sirāt (Neon) – Spain

The Voice Of Hind Rajab (Willa) – Tunisia

Καλύτερη γυναικεία ερμηνεία σε δραματική ταινία

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Julia Roberts (After The Hunt)

Tessa Thompson (Hedda)

Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

Καλύτερη ανδρική ερμηνεία σε δραματική ταινία

Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)

Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)

Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)

Καλύτερη γυναικεία ερμηνεία σε μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)

Amanda Seyfried (The Testament Of Ann Lee)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Καλυτερη ανδρική ερμηνεία σε μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

George Clooney (Jay Kelly)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice)

Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Καλύτερη γυναικεία ερμηνεία σε β΄ ρολο – κινηματογράφος

Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Καλύτερη ανδρική ερμηνεία σε β΄ ρολο – κινηματογράφος

Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Paul Mescal (Hamnet)

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)

Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Καλύτερη σκηνοθεσία

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Guillermo Del Toro (Frankenstein)

Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Καλύτερο σενάριο

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)

Καλύτερη πρωτότυπη μουσική

Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)

Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)

Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)

Kangding Ray (Sirāt)

Max Richter (Hamnet)

Hans Zimmer (F1)

Καλύτερο πρωτότυπο τραγούδι

“Dream As One” – Avatar: Fire And Ash

“Golden” – Kpop Demon Hunters

“I Lied To You” – Sinners

“No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good

“The Girl In The Bubble” – Wicked: For Good

“Train Dreams” – Train Dreams

ΤΗΛΕΟΠΤΙΚΕΣ ΚΑΤΗΓΟΡΙΕΣ

Καλύτερη δραματική τηλεοπτική σειρά

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Pitt (Hbo Max)

Pluribus (Apple Tv)

Severance (Apple Tv)

Slow Horses (Apple Tv)

The White Lotus (Hbo Max)

Καλύτερη κωμική ή μιούζικαλ τηλεοπτική σειρά

Abbott Elementary (Abc)

The Bear (Fx On Hulu)

Hacks (Hbo Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

The Studio (Apple Tv)

Καλύτερη μίνι σειρά ή ταινία για τηλεόραση

Adolescence (Netflix)

All Her Fault (Peacock)

The Beast In Me (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dying For Sex (Fx On Hulu)

The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Καλύτερη γυναικεία ερμηνεία σε δραματική τηλεοπτική σειρά

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Britt Lower (Severance)

Helen Mirren (Mobland)

Bella Ramsey (The Last Of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Καλύτερη ανδρική ερμηνεία σε δραματική τηλεοπτική σειρά

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Mark Ruffalo (Task)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Καλύτερη γυναικεία ερμηνεία σε κωμικηή ή μιούζικαλ τηλεοπτική σειρά

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders In The Building)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Καλύτερη ανδρική ερμηνεία σε κωμική ή μιούζικαλ τηλεοπτική σειρά

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building)

Glen Powell (Chad Powers)

Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Καλύτερη γυναικειία ερμηνεία σε μίνι σειρά ή ταινία για τηλεόραση

Claire Danes (The Beast In Me)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)

Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)

Michelle Williams (Dying For Sex)

Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)

Καλύτερη ανδρική ερμηνεία σε μίνι σειρά ή ταινία για τηλεόραση

Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road To The Deep North)

Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)

Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)

Jude Law (Black Rabbit)

Matthew Rhys (The Beast In Me)