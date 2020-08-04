Reynders: Αποθηκευμένα τα δεδομένα χρηστών «κινητών», όσο διαρκεί η πανδημία

Χωρίς, ακόμη, η Κομισιόν να μπορεί να εγγυηθεί ότι, δεν θα ξαναχρησιμοποιηθούν τα δεδομένα των χρηστών κινητών τηλεφώνων, που συγκεντρώθηκαν κατά την διάρκεια της πανδημίας του κορονοϊού, από το Κοινό Κέντρο Ερευνών της ΕΕ και τους τηλεπικοινωνιακούς φορείς, ο Επίτροπος Reynders «ομολογεί», σε σημερινή απάντηση του προς την Γαλλίδα ευρωβουλευτή της Ομάδας Ταυτότητας και Δημοκρατίας Aurelia Beigneux, ότι τα δεδομένα αυτά θα παραμείνουν αποθηκευμένα μέχρι το τέλος της κρίσης.

Στην από 3 Απριλίου 2020 ερώτησή της, η Γαλλίδα ευρωβουλευτής, είχε προκαλέσει την Κομισιόν να αναφέρει, ποιες εγγυήσεις υπάρχουν ότι, τα δεδομένα των ευρωπαίων πολιτών που συγκεντρώθηκαν, θα γίνουν ανώνυμα και δεν θα χρησιμοποιηθούν μετά το τέλος της κρίσης.

Στην απάντηση του ο Επίτροπος, αφού αναφέρει αυτό που έγκαιρα είχε αποκαλύψει ο Reporter, ότι άπαντες οι χρήστες κινητών τηλεφώνων στην Ευρώπη, τέθηκαν υπό παρακολούθηση, για τον εντοπισμό των μετακινήσεων και επαφών τους κατά την διάρκεια της πανδημίας, αποφεύγει να αναφερθεί σε υπάρχουσες εγγυήσεις για την χρήση αυτών των δεδομένων, από την Κομισιόν, το Κέντρο Ερευνών και τους… τηλεπικοινωνιακούς φορείς!

Ο Επίτροπος υποστηρίζει ότι, τα συγκεντρωτικά δεδομένα των χρηστών κινητών τηλεφώνων που έχει στην διάθεση του το Κοινό Κέντρο Ερευνών, δεν θα χρησιμοποιηθούν για οποιαδήποτε παρακολούθηση ατόμων στο μέλλον και ότι έχουν ήδη έχουν αποφασισθεί, από το Ευρωπαϊκό Συμβούλιο, ειδικές διατάξεις για την προστασία των δεδομένων και της ιδιωτικότητας των χρηστών.

Υπογραμμίζει, όμως, ότι τα δεδομένα θέσης τηλεπικοινωνιών, όπως επιβεβαίωσε και η Ευρωπαϊκή Προστασία Δεδομένων στις 19 Μαρτίου 2020, δεν εμπίπτουν στο πεδίο εφαρμογής των ευρωπαϊκών κανόνων προστασίας δεδομένων.

Κατά τα άλλα ο Επίτροπος διαβεβαιώνει (sic) ότι η Κομισιόν θα διασφαλίσει ότι, δεν θα υπάρξει εκ νέου αναγνώριση ή παρακολούθηση των χρηστών κινητών τηλεφώνων που συγκεντρώθηκαν αλλά «ομολογεί» πως τα δεδομένα αυτά θα μείνουν αποθηκευμένα και υπό επεξεργασία, μέχρι να τερματισθεί η κρίση του κορονοϊού!

Ακολουθεί ολόκληρη η απάντηση του Επιτρόπου στ’ αγγλικά:

Answer given by Mr Reynders on behalf of the European Commission (3.8.2020)

According to Decision 1082/2013/EU on serious cross-border threats to health, the Commission is obliged to ensure coordination and information exchange between the different mechanisms and structures whose activities are relevant for the preparedness and response planning, monitoring and combating serious cross-border threats to health, such as the current pandemic. The Commission has therefore asked telecommunication operators to voluntarily share anonymised and aggregated mobile phone location data with its Joint Research Centre (JRC). The JRC is analysing this data to understand the dynamics and propagation of COVID-19, quantify the impact of social distancing measures and feed epidemiological models. No personal data will be shared with the Commission or third parties and the data will not allow any tracking of individuals. The guidelines of the European Data Protection Board of 21 April 2020 emphasise that both the General Data Protection Regulation and the ePrivacy Directive contain specific provisions allowing for the use of anonymous or personal data to support public authorities and other actors at both national and EU level in their efforts to monitor and contain the spread of COVID-191 . They also clarify the conditions for the processing of location data for modelling the spread of the virus. The analysis is carried out on the basis of anonymised aggregate telecommunication location data, which, as confirmed with the European Data Protection Supervisor on 19 March 20202 , falls outside the scope of European data protection rules. The Commission will respect the appropriate safeguards in order to avoid the re-identification of individuals. The projects will be terminated as soon as the current crisis ends. The JRC will retain the data until the end of the COVID-19 crisis.

Νίκος Ρούσσης - Στρασβούργο