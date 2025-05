1. Personal Income Tax in Greece

Personal income tax in Greece is progressive, meaning rates increase with income.

Income (€) Tax Rate 0 – 10,000 9% 10,001 – 20,000 22% 20,001 – 30,000 28% 30,001 – 40,000 36% 40,001 and above 44%

Tax Brackets (as of 2025):Solidarity Contribution: This was abolished for most private sector employees but may still apply in specific cases. Social Security Contributions: In addition to income tax, employees and self-employed individuals must contribute to EFKA, the national insurance body.Businesses operating in Greece are subject to corporate income tax:Corporate Tax Rate: 22% (as of 2025)Withholding Tax: Dividends are typically taxed at 5%.Loss Carryforward: Corporate losses can be carried forward for 5 years.Special incentives apply to startups, green technology firms, and companies relocating to Greece under the “Digital Nomad” and Foreign Pensioner regimes.Greece applies the EU-wide VAT system on goods and services.Standard Rate: 24%Reduced Rates: 13% (e.g. food, energy, tourism), 6% (e.g. medicine, books)Islands Discount: Certain Aegean islands benefit from reduced VAT rates.All businesses with over €10,000 annual revenue must register for VAT.Owning property in Greece comes with ongoing tax obligations.ENFIA – Unified Property Tax:Applies to individuals and legal entities.Calculated based on location, size, age, and use of the property.Payable in up to 10 monthly installments annually.Transfer Tax:Buyers pay a 3% tax on the objective value of the property during the transfer.Notary and legal fees are additional.A person is considered a Greek tax resident if they:Spend more than 183 days in Greece per year, orHave their center of vital interests (family, business) in Greece.Double Taxation Treaties:Greece has agreements with over 50 countries to prevent double taxation. Foreign income must still be declared, but credits or exemptions often apply.Annual Tax Returns: Typically due by June 30 each year, filed online through TaxisNet.Electronic Invoicing: Mandated for many businesses under the myDATA platform by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE).Installment Payments: Taxpayers can pay income tax in monthly installments.Failure to comply can result in:Fines for late filing or underreporting.Audits, particularly for high-income earners and businesses.Increased scrutiny of undeclared foreign assets.Greece is part of the OECD Common Reporting Standard (CRS), enabling cross-border tax transparency.The Greek tax system is steadily modernizing, with a focus on digital reporting, compliance, and transparency. Whether you're an individual taxpayer, business owner, or investor, staying informed and consulting with a tax advisor is crucial.