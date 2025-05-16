Ακολουθήστε το reporter.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
1. Personal Income Tax in Greece
Personal income tax in Greece is progressive, meaning rates increase with income.
Tax Brackets (as of 2025):
Solidarity Contribution: This was abolished for most private sector employees but may still apply in specific cases. Social Security Contributions: In addition to income tax, employees and self-employed individuals must contribute to EFKA, the national insurance body.
2. Corporate Taxation
Businesses operating in Greece are subject to corporate income tax:
Corporate Tax Rate: 22% (as of 2025)
Withholding Tax: Dividends are typically taxed at 5%.
Loss Carryforward: Corporate losses can be carried forward for 5 years.
Special incentives apply to startups, green technology firms, and companies relocating to Greece under the “Digital Nomad” and Foreign Pensioner regimes.
3. Value Added Tax (VAT)
Greece applies the EU-wide VAT system on goods and services.
Standard Rate: 24%
Reduced Rates: 13% (e.g. food, energy, tourism), 6% (e.g. medicine, books)
Islands Discount: Certain Aegean islands benefit from reduced VAT rates.
All businesses with over €10,000 annual revenue must register for VAT.
4. Property Taxes
Owning property in Greece comes with ongoing tax obligations.
ENFIA – Unified Property Tax:
Applies to individuals and legal entities.
Calculated based on location, size, age, and use of the property.
Payable in up to 10 monthly installments annually.
Transfer Tax:
Buyers pay a 3% tax on the objective value of the property during the transfer.
Notary and legal fees are additional.
5. Tax Residency and Foreign Income
A person is considered a Greek tax resident if they:
Spend more than 183 days in Greece per year, or
Have their center of vital interests (family, business) in Greece.
Double Taxation Treaties:
Greece has agreements with over 50 countries to prevent double taxation. Foreign income must still be declared, but credits or exemptions often apply.
6. Filing and Deadlines
Annual Tax Returns: Typically due by June 30 each year, filed online through TaxisNet.
Electronic Invoicing: Mandated for many businesses under the myDATA platform by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE).
Installment Payments: Taxpayers can pay income tax in monthly installments.
7. Penalties and Compliance
Failure to comply can result in:
Fines for late filing or underreporting.
Audits, particularly for high-income earners and businesses.
Increased scrutiny of undeclared foreign assets.
Greece is part of the OECD Common Reporting Standard (CRS), enabling cross-border tax transparency.
Conclusion
The Greek tax system is steadily modernizing, with a focus on digital reporting, compliance, and transparency. Whether you're an individual taxpayer, business owner, or investor, staying informed and consulting with a tax advisor is crucial.
|
Income (€)
|
Tax Rate
|
0 – 10,000
|
9%
|
10,001 – 20,000
|
22%
|
20,001 – 30,000
|
28%
|
30,001 – 40,000
|
36%
|
40,001 and above
|
44%
