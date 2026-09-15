Emmys 2026: Ξεχώρισαν «Widow's Bay» και «The Pitt» - Η λίστα με τους νικητές

Το The Late Show With Stephen Colbert κέρδισε το βραβείο καλύτερης σειράς ποικίλης ύλης, ενώ το The Traitors αναδείχθηκε καλύτερο πρόγραμμα τηλεοπτικού διαγωνισμού ριάλιτι.
Μεταξύ των νικητών στις κατηγορίες ερμηνείας ήταν η Jean Smart για το Hacks, η Kate O’Flynn για το Widow’s Bay, ο Matthew Rhys (δύο φορές — κάτι που αποτελεί ρεκόρ) για τα The Beast in Me και Widow’s Bay, η Allison Janney για το The Diplomat, η Rhea Seehorn για το Pluribus, ο Noah Wyle για το The Pitt, ο Stephen Root για το Widow’s Bay, ο Tom Pelphrey για το Task και η Sally Field για το Remarkably Bright Creatures.
Η Katie Dippold και ο Vince Gilligan κέρδισαν τα βραβεία καλύτερου σεναρίου για τα Widow’s Bay και Pluribus, αντίστοιχα. Ο Hiro Murai και ο Saul Metzstein απέσπασαν τα βραβεία σκηνοθεσίας για τα Widow’s Bay και Slow Horses, αντίστοιχα.
Η λίστα με τους νικητές ανά κατηγορία
Outstanding drama series
The Pitt
Outstanding comedy series
Widow's Bay
Outstanding limited or anthology series
DTF St. Louis
Outstanding variety series
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Matthew Rhys, Widow's Bay
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Kate O'Flynn, Widow's Bay
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Stephen Root, Widow's Bay
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Tom Pelphrey, Task
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
David Harbour, DTF St. Louis
Outstanding directing for a comedy series
Hiro Murai, Widow's Bay
Outstanding directing for a drama series
Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses
Outstanding writing for a comedy series
Katie Dippold, Widow's Bay
Outstanding writing for a drama series
Vince Gilligan, Pluribus
Outstanding reality competition program
The Traitors