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Επεισόδια σε μεγάλες αντικυβερνητικές διαδηλώσεις στη Σερβία
Ειδήσεις
09:44 - 17 Αυγ 2025

Επεισόδια σε μεγάλες αντικυβερνητικές διαδηλώσεις στη Σερβία

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Μία ακόμα νύχτα επεισοδίων έζησε η Σερβία το Σάββατο στο Βελιγράδι και άλλες πόλεις.

Αντικυβερνητικές διαδηλώσεις συγκλονίζουν συχνά τη Σερβία μετά την κατάρρευση της οροφής σιδηροδρομικού σταθμού, η οποία στοίχισε τη ζωή σε 16 ανθρώπους, την 1η Νοεμβρίου 2024 στο Νόβι Σαντ, συμβάν που αποδόθηκε κατά κύριο λόγο στην ενδημική διαφθορά.

Εδώ και μήνες, διαδηλωτές ζητούν την προκήρυξη πρόωρων εκλογών, τις οποίες ο πρόεδρος Βούτσιτς αρνείται καταγγέλλοντας συνωμοσία ξένων δυνάμεων για την ανατροπή της κυβέρνησης.

Τελευταία τροποποίηση στις 17/08/2025 - 14:30
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