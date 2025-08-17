Επεισόδια σε μεγάλες αντικυβερνητικές διαδηλώσεις στη Σερβία

Αντικυβερνητικές διαδηλώσεις συγκλονίζουν συχνά τη Σερβία μετά την κατάρρευση της οροφής σιδηροδρομικού σταθμού, η οποία στοίχισε τη ζωή σε 16 ανθρώπους, την 1η Νοεμβρίου 2024 στο Νόβι Σαντ, συμβάν που αποδόθηκε κατά κύριο λόγο στην ενδημική διαφθορά.



Εδώ και μήνες, διαδηλωτές ζητούν την προκήρυξη πρόωρων εκλογών, τις οποίες ο πρόεδρος Βούτσιτς αρνείται καταγγέλλοντας συνωμοσία ξένων δυνάμεων για την ανατροπή της κυβέρνησης.

Mass protests in Serbia ?? have continued for five days, injuring hundreds of protesters? and officers ? https://t.co/xz0GwEQ8x8 pic.twitter.com/EUC0tElvPj

In Serbia: rallies turned into violent clashes — activists tried to set fire to the ruling party's headquarters, and security forces responded by firing tear gas into the crowd, according to Balkan Insight.



As a reminder, people in the country are demanding early parliamentary… pic.twitter.com/VG00aqGf5c