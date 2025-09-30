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Γκιλφόιλ: Μεγαλύτερη τιμή της ζωής μου να ορκιστώ πρέσβης των ΗΠΑ στην Ελλάδα
Πολιτική
08:18 - 30 Σεπ 2025

Γκιλφόιλ: Μεγαλύτερη τιμή της ζωής μου να ορκιστώ πρέσβης των ΗΠΑ στην Ελλάδα

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Ως τη «μεγαλύτερη τιμή της ζωής της» χαρακτήρισε η Κίμπερλι Γκίλφοϊλ την ορκωμοσία της ως η νέα πρέσβης των ΗΠΑ στην Ελλάδα, λίγα λεπτά μετά την τελετή ορκωμοσίας της τα ξημερώματα της Τρίτης (30/9).

Η κυρία Γκίλφοϊλ δήλωσε, επίσης, ««υπερήφανη που θα εκπροσωπήσω τον πρόεδρο των ΗΠΑ και τους Αμερικανούς στην Ελλάδα».

Σύμφωνα με διπλωματικές πηγές, η Γκίλφοϊλ αναμένεται να αφιχθεί στην Αθήνα στα τέλη Οκτωβρίου, οπότε και θα αναλάβει επισήμως τα καθήκοντά της.

Ακολουθήστε το Reporter στο Google News

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