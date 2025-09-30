Γκιλφόιλ: Μεγαλύτερη τιμή της ζωής μου να ορκιστώ πρέσβης των ΗΠΑ στην Ελλάδα

Η κυρία Γκίλφοϊλ δήλωσε, επίσης, ««υπερήφανη που θα εκπροσωπήσω τον πρόεδρο των ΗΠΑ και τους Αμερικανούς στην Ελλάδα».

Σύμφωνα με διπλωματικές πηγές, η Γκίλφοϊλ αναμένεται να αφιχθεί στην Αθήνα στα τέλη Οκτωβρίου, οπότε και θα αναλάβει επισήμως τα καθήκοντά της.

It is the honor of a lifetime to be sworn in today as Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic surrounded by friends and loved ones here at the State Department. Proud to serve @POTUS and the American people in Greece! ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/oSZiCC9lKJ