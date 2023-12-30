Ενώ ο πόλεμος στη Γάζα μαίνεται, οι μετοχές της αμερικανικής αμυντικής βιομηχανίας φαίνεται να επωφελούνται από τη σύγκρουση. Από την έναρξη του πολέμου στη Γάζα, οι αμερικανικές μετοχές άμυνας έχουν δείξει εκπληκτικές αυξήσεις στις τιμές των μετοχών.

Ο δείκτης SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) που αντιπροσωπεύει το τμήμα αεροδιαστημικής και άμυνας του S&P Total Stock Market Index, παρουσίασε αρχική άνοδο 7% την πρώτη εβδομάδα της σύγκρουσης, η οποία είναι μεγάλη αύξηση σε σύγκριση με άλλους δείκτες όπως ο Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) και ο S&P 500 (^GSPC) που δεν παρουσίασαν ουσιαστική κίνηση στην αρχή της σύγκρουσης (περίπου 2 %).

Οι μεγάλες αμυντικές βιομηχανίες των ΗΠΑ, που κίνησαν τον δείκτη αμυντικών βιομηχανιών από την έναρξη της σύγκρουσης, είναι η Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) και η General Dynamics (GD).

Αυτές οι μετοχές εκτοξεύτηκαν αμέσως κατά 10% την ημέρα που ξεκίνησε η σύγκρουση, δείχνοντάς μας μια ισχυρή σύνδεση με την IDF (Ισραηλινή Αμυντική Δύναμη), ίσως λόγω των πολυάριθμων συμφωνιών που έχουν κάνει τα τελευταία χρόνια.

Αν και το τελευταίο τρίμηνο του 2023 αποδείχθηκε ότι ήταν ένα τρίμηνο ισχυρής απόδοσης του δείκτη S&P500, ο δείκτης μετοχών Αεροδιαστημικής και Άμυνας τον ξεπέρασε.

Όπως βλέπουμε στο διάγραμμα, που δημιουργήθηκε στις 29 Δεκεμβρίου, από τις 7 Οκτωβρίου που έγινε η επίθεση της Χαμάς στη Γάζα, ο S&P500 κέρδισε 11,24%,ενώ ο SPSIAD κέρδισε 20,93%.

Αναφερόμενοι στις δύο συγκεκριμένες μετοχές, Lockheed Martin και General Dynamics, παρατηρούμε ότι ενώ η GD είχε καλύτερες επιδόσεις (+17,51%) και η LMT μικρότερες (+10,83%) έναντι του S&P, η SPSIAD ξεπέρασε όλες τις επιδόσεις.

Αυτό υποδηλώνει ότι η επένδυση σε έναν βιομηχανικό δείκτη αντί να αναλαμβάνει τον κίνδυνο συγκεκριμένων μετοχών, θα μπορούσε να είναι μια ασφαλέστερη επιλογή για τον επενδυτή.

Γιάννης Σουριαδάκης

The course of the American Defence Stocks during the Gaza War

While the war in Gaza rages on, the American defense stocks seems to profit from the conflict. Since the start of the War in Gaza, American Defense Stocks have shown staggering increases in stock prices.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) index which represents the aerospace & defense segment of the S&P Total Stock Market Index, showed an initial 7% percent rise in the first week of the conflict, which is a great increase compared to other indexes like Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) and the S&P 500 (^GSPC) that showed no substantial movement at the start of the conflict (of around 2 %) .

The main movers from the start of the conflict are Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT ) and General dynamics (GD) . These stocks shot up instantly 10% the day the conflict started, showing us a strong connection with the IDF(Israeli Defence force),maybe because of the numerous deals they have done in the past years.

Although the last quarter of 2023 proved to be a quarter of strong performance of the S&P500 index, the Aerospace and Defence index outperformed it. As we see in the diagram, created on December 29th, since October 7th, the S&P500 gained 11,24%, the SPSIAD gained 20,93%.

Referring to the two specific stocks, Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics, we observe that while GD outperformed (+17,51%)and LMT (+10,83%) underperformed the S&P , the SPSIAD outperformed all.

This suggests that investing in an industry index instead of taking the risk of specific stocks, could be a safer choice for the investor.



Giannes Souriadakes

