Κομισιόν: Σοβαρός ο αντίκτυπος του Covid-19 στην επισιτιστική ασφάλεια!

Ο αντίκτυπος του COVID-19 στην παγκόσμια επισιτιστική ασφάλεια θα είναι σοβαρός, επισημαίνει η Επίτροπος, τονίζοντας ιδιαίτερα ότι, το ξέσπασμα του COVID-19 έφερε πρωτοφανείς προκλήσεις και στον αγροτοκτηνοτροφικό τομέα της ΕΕ, παρόλο που μέχρι στιγμής έχει αποδειχθεί αποτελεσματικός και ανθεκτικός.
Παρόλο που η Επίτροπος διαβεβαιώνει ότι η ΕΕ παρακολουθεί με μεγάλη προσοχή, τις κοινωνικοοικονομικές συνέπειες της πανδημίας COVID-19, στην πέριξ αυτής ευρύτερη περιοχή, δεν μπορεί να κρύψει τους φόβους της ότι, τα προβλήματα εφοδιασμού τροφίμων θα επιδεινώσουν τις ανισότητες, τις κοινωνικές εντάσεις, τη δυσαρέσκεια και την πολιτική αναταραχή, ειδικά στις πιο ευάλωτες χώρες που ήταν ή βρίσκονται σε εμπόλεμη κατάσταση.
Από τις 6 Μαΐου 2020, ωστόσο, ο Κροάτης ευρωβουλευτής, είχε επισημάνει, με ερώτηση του στην Κομισιόν, ότι αρκετές εξειδικευμένες υπηρεσίες του ΟΗΕ, έχουν προειδοποιήσει για αυξημένο κίνδυνο έλλειψης τροφίμων στον κόσμο, λόγω των επιπτώσεων της πανδημίας στο παγκόσμιο εμπόριο και στις αλυσίδες εφοδιασμού.
Επικαλούμενος, μάλιστα, στοιχεία από την ετήσια έκθεση για την επερχόμενη επισιτιστική κρίση παγκοσμίως, που δημοσίευσε το Παγκόσμιο Επισιτιστικό Πρόγραμμα, αναφέρει ότι 135 εκατομμύρια άνθρωποι παγκοσμίως, αντιμετώπισαν το φάσμα οξείας πείνας το 2019, αριθμός κατά 22% αυξημένος, σε σύγκριση με τα στοιχεία για το 2018.
Στην έκθεση τονίζεται ότι, λόγω της εκδήλωσης της πανδημίας της νόσου COVID-19, ο αριθμός αυτός θα μπορούσε να αυξηθεί σε 250 εκατομμύρια το 2020, κυρίως λόγω δυσκολιών εφοδιασμού τροφίμων!
Ακολουθούν, ολόκληρη η απάντηση της Επιτρόπου και η ερώτηση του Κροάτη ευρωβουλευτή, στα αγγλικά:
EN E-002771/2020
Answer given by Ms Urpilainen on behalf of the European Commission (3.8.2020) 1) The impact of COVID-19 on food security will be severe. In a number of countries, the effects of the pandemic come on top of an already fragile situation, caused by climate change, conflicts and pests such as desert locusts and fall army-worm. The Commission is monitoring the global food security situation closely, together with several partners1 , in the framework of the Global Network Against Food Crises. Cooperation programmes are being adapted to the new context to prevent and address negative consequences on food and nutrition security, particularly for the most vulnerable. 2) Food supply problems can be one factor in migrant and refugee decision-making, which ultimately depends on a complex mix of different factors. Most irregular migrants arriving in Europe seek asylum and no linear relationship between changes in food (in)security and irregular migration has been observed. The EU pays high attention to the wider socioeconomic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond food supply problems, it may exacerbate inequalities, social tensions, discontent and political unrest, especially in the most vulnerable, war-torn countries. 3) The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought unprecedented challenges for the EU agri-food sector, which so far has proven to be efficient and resilient. The EU is largely self-sufficient in most agricultural and food products. Imports concern mostly products that are not produced in the EU (e.g. coffee, cocoa), or not produced in sufficient quantities to match demand (e.g. soya beans). While cargo handling may have temporarily impacted trade volumes, essential trade routes in primary commodities have remained open. The Commission therefore does not expect negative impacts on availability of food in Europe.
6 May 2020
Question for written answer to the Commission Rule 138 Tomislav Sokol (PPE)
Subject: World Food Programme report
On 21 April 2020, the World Food Programme published its annual Global Report on Food Crisis. The report provides some alarming data. Specifically, it estimates that in 2019 as many as 135 million people globally faced acute hunger, which is an increase of almost 22% compared to the data for 2018. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 disease pandemic, that number could rise to 250 million in 2020, mainly due to food supply difficulties. Of particular concern is the fact that the data mostly relate to areas in the European Union's neighbourhood, namely Africa and the Middle East. In addition, several specialised UN agencies have warned of an increased risk of food shortages in the world due to the impact of the pandemic on world trade and supply chains. In the light of this:
1. What action is the Commission taking internationally to ensure that food supply difficulties in third countries do not lead to an increase in the numbers of people exposed to acute hunger?
2. Could food supply problems in third countries lead to an increase in attempts to enter the European Union illegally?
3. Does the Commission expect that the impact of the pandemic on world trade could have a negative impact on the availability of food products in the EU?
