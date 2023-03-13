Ο Brendan Fraser, για την ερμηνεία του στη "Φάλαινα" κέρδισε το Όσκαρ Α' Ανδρικού Ρόλου. Η ταινία απέσπασε επίσης και το Όσκαρ Καλύτερου Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις.
Αναλυτικά η λίστα με τους νικητές
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ
Νικητής: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Α’ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ
Νικητής: Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Α’ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ
Νικήτρια: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
ΣΚΗΝΟΘΕΣΙΑ
Nικητές: Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
ΠΡΩΤΟΤΥΠΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ
Nικητής: Everything Everywhere All at Once
ΔΙΑΣΚΕΥΑΣΜΕΝΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ
Νικητής: Women Talking
Β’ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ
Νικητής: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Β’ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ
Nικήτρια: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ
Nικητής: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ
Νικητής: Navalny
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ
Nικητής: An Irish Goodbye
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ
Nικητής: All Quiet on the Western Front
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΜΑΚΙΓΙΑΖ / ΚΟΜΜΩΣΕΙΣ
Νικητής: The Whale
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΞΕΝΟΓΛΩΣΣΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ
Nικητής: All quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΑ ΚΟΣΤΟΥΜΙΑ
Νικητής: Wakanda Forever
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ
Nικητής: The Elephant Whisperers
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ
Νικητής: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟΣ ΣΧΕΔΙΑΣΜΟΣ ΠΑΡΑΓΩΓΗΣ / ΣΚΗΝΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ
Nικητής: All Quiet on the Western Front
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗ
Νικητής: All Quiet on the Western Front
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΑ ΟΠΤΙΚΑ ΕΦΕ
Νικητής: Avatar: The Way of Water
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟΣ ΗΧΟΣ
Νικητής: Top Gun: Maverick
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙ
Νικητής: Naatu Naatu – RRR
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΜΟΝΤΑΖ
Νικητής: Everything Everywhere All at Once