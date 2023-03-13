Η σουρεαλιστική κωμωδία «Τα πάντα όλα» σάρωσε τα Όσκαρ, καθώς απέσπασε επτά βραβεία στις βασικές κατηγορίες. Το βραβείο καλύτερης ταινίας, σκηνοθεσίας, σεναρίου, α' γυναικείου, β' γυναικείου και β΄ανδρικού ρόλου.

Ο Brendan Fraser, για την ερμηνεία του στη "Φάλαινα" κέρδισε το Όσκαρ Α' Ανδρικού Ρόλου. Η ταινία απέσπασε επίσης και το Όσκαρ Καλύτερου Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις.

Αναλυτικά η λίστα με τους νικητές

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ

Νικητής: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Α’ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Νικητής: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Α’ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Νικήτρια: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

ΣΚΗΝΟΘΕΣΙΑ

Nικητές: Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

ΠΡΩΤΟΤΥΠΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ

Nικητής: Everything Everywhere All at Once

ΔΙΑΣΚΕΥΑΣΜΕΝΟ ΣΕΝΑΡΙΟ

Νικητής: Women Talking

Β’ ΑΝΔΡΙΚΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Νικητής: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Β’ ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΛΟΣ

Nικήτρια: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once



ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ

Nικητής: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ

Νικητής: Navalny

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ

Nικητής: An Irish Goodbye

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ

Nικητής: All Quiet on the Western Front

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΜΑΚΙΓΙΑΖ / ΚΟΜΜΩΣΕΙΣ

Νικητής: The Whale



ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΞΕΝΟΓΛΩΣΣΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ

Nικητής: All quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΑ ΚΟΣΤΟΥΜΙΑ

Νικητής: Wakanda Forever

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ

Nικητής: The Elephant Whisperers

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ

Νικητής: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟΣ ΣΧΕΔΙΑΣΜΟΣ ΠΑΡΑΓΩΓΗΣ / ΣΚΗΝΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ

Nικητής: All Quiet on the Western Front

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗ

Νικητής: All Quiet on the Western Front

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΑ ΟΠΤΙΚΑ ΕΦΕ

Νικητής: Avatar: The Way of Water

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟΣ ΗΧΟΣ

Νικητής: Top Gun: Maverick



ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙ

Νικητής: Naatu Naatu – RRR

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΜΟΝΤΑΖ

Νικητής: Everything Everywhere All at Once