ALL-TIME NBA EUROPEAN FIRST TEAM

Name Country NBA Accolades

Giannis Antetokoumpo Greece NBA Champion, NBA Finals MVP, NBA MVP (2), NBA All-Star (6), All-NBA First Team (3)

Luka Dončić Slovenia NBA All-Star (3), All-NBA First Team (2), Rookie of the Year

Pau Gasol Spain NBA Champion (2), NBA All-Star (6), All-NBA Second Team (2), Rookie of the Year

Dirk Nowitzki Germany NBA Champion, NBA Finals MVP, NBA, MVP, NBA All-Star (14), All-NBA First Team (4)

Tony Parker France NBA Champion (4), NBA Finals MVP, NBA All-Star (6), All-NBA Second Team (3)

ALL-TIME NBA EUROPEAN SECOND TEAM

Name Country NBA Accolades

Nikola Jokić Serbia NBA MVP, NBA All-Star (4), All-NBA First Team (2)

Toni Kukoć Croatia NBA Champion (3), NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Member of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Drazen Petrović Croatia All-NBA Third Team, Member of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Arvydas Sabonis Lithuania NBA Rookie of the Year, Member of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame